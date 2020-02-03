Who is Jacqui Oatley? Sunday Supplement’s new host has a long history in sport

Sunday Supplement has undergone some big changes in 2020.

It's safe to say that Sky Sports are among the industry leaders in providing top quality sports coverage.

Whether it's live match coverage or discussion shows where pundits can debate the latest goings-on in the world of sport, there's plenty for fans to get their teeth stuck into.

One of the most popular programmes on Sky Sports is Sunday Supplement where a team of pundits discuss the last week of football news.

Recently, however, the show has undergone a hugely substantial change as we've seen former host Neil Ashton replaced by a new presenter, Jacqui Oatley.

SEE ALSO: Why Neil Ashton left Sunday Supplement explained

I’m so, so happy to be asked to join @SundaySupp following @neilashton_’s fine stint. I’ve barely stopped smiling since! Thanks so much all for the kind messages, hugely appreciated. We’re going to have some fun with it. https://t.co/9TiJaExYsc — Jacqui Oatley (@JacquiOatley) January 14, 2020

A changing of the guard at Sunday Supplement

Neil Ashton officially announced that he would be stepping down from Sunday Supplement on January 12th, owing to his new position as a PR consultant for Manchester United.

It didn't take long for Sky to announce his replacement, however, as on January 14th, Jacqui Oatley a regular on the BBC and ITV would be taking on the role vacated by Neil Ashton.

"It's your job now to get behind the new presenter."



After over 7 years with the show, it is time for @neilashton_ to wave goodbye to the Sunday Supplement! pic.twitter.com/Px3IZQ01GU — Sunday Supplement (@SundaySupp) January 12, 2020

Get to know the new host

Jacqui Oatley has had a long history in sport and sports journalism.

Born in Wolverhampton in 1975, the lifelong Wolves fan was not initially set on the career path of becoming a sports journalist as her degree in German from the University of Leeds goes to show.

The first steps in her career saw her take on sales and marketing roles in London but her love for sport was alway present as Jacqui played amateur football for Chiswick Ladies Football Club.

However, after dislocating her knee cap and suffering ruptured ligaments on top of that, Oatley was told she would never play sports again which prompted a career change to sports journalism, culminating in her role on Sunday Supplement.

Jacqui Oatley's journalism career

Following her decision to change career paths, Oatley studied for a postgraduate diploma in Broadcast Journalism at Sheffield Hallam University while also undertaking work experience at BBC Radio Leeds where she continued to work after completing her studies in Sheffield.

In 2003, Oatley joined the BBC Radio 5 Live team and in 2005 she became the first woman to commentate a match on British network radio.

Oatley's groundbreaking career continued and in 2007 she became the first female to commentate on Match of the Day.

Since then, Jacqui Oatley has been a regular voice and face on radio and TV, with her working for both the BBC and ITV over the years, presenting coverage of sports from football to darts and even the Olympics.