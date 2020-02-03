Who is Cécile de France? The New Pope star's age and previous roles!

The 2010s TV gem has been resurrected for a compelling continuation.

The New Pope is a marvel and Cécile de France is back to impress yet again.

In Paolo Sorrentino we trust...

The 49-year-old Italian filmmaker is a remarkable talent and has proven himself as a director to treasure. His directorial feature debut - One Man Up - arrived in 2001, which he followed up with the likes of The Consequences of Love, The Family Friend, Il Divo and This Must Be The Place.

All have their clear merits, but his all-out masterpiece came in 2013 with The Great Beauty. It scored the Oscar for Best Foreign Language film at the 86th Academy Awards, but also the BAFTA and Golden Globe in that category. Indebted to Italian master Federico Fellini, Sorrentino embraced his influences while also sculpting something dizzyingly fresh.

Afterwards, he delivered the thematically similar Youth starring Michael Caine in 2015, along with his 2018 parade of debauchery and introspection, Loro. However, between the two, he put out TV series The Young Pope. It was a stunning piece of work, and 2020's The New Pope is undoubtedly a fantastic continuation.

Paolo Sorrentino attends "The New Pope" photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 01, 2019 in Venice, Italy.

Cécile de France in The New Pope

The Young Pope starred 44-year-old Belgian actress Cécile de France in the role of Sofia Dubois, and fortunately, she reprises the role in The New Pope, which also sees Jude Law return as Pope Pius XIII.

Cécile's character is in charge of marketing for The Holy See, the jurisdiction of the Bishop of Rome.

She's made a serious impression on audiences yet again, with one particular scene involving a phone generating a lot of discussion!

It's safe to say that viewers will know her from The Young Pope, but let's take a look at her other roles...

Cécile de France: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, Cécile first appeared on screens in a 1991 episode of the TV series Cas de divorce (she played Gabrielle Clement).

Since then, she has starred in a few series, including Chez Maupassant (Mathilde Loisel) and Le juge est une femme (Anna).

However, she is foremostly a film actress and has showcased her talents in such titles as Lady J (Madame de La Pommeraye), Fanny's Journey (Madame Forman), Summertime (Carol), The Kid with a Bike (Samantha), Hereafter (Marie Lelay), Around the World in 80 Days (Monique La Roche) and more.

Horror fans will also remember her for playing Marie in the 2003 cult film High Tension, otherwise known as Switchblade Romance; it's held in very high regard by genre fans.

As for the future, she's set to star in Lost Illusions, De son vivant and Wes Anderson's forthcoming The French Dispatch with Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Willem Dafoe, Tilda Swinton and many more.

Is Cécile de France on Instagram?

No, but there is a terrific fan page which stands out as essential.

You can find it over at @cecile_de_france; it currently has over 7,000 followers. They boast a range of content, from magazine covers, snaps and work-related content.

There's also one on Twitter at @CecileDeFranceF that has over 1000 followers.

