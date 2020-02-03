'Wasn't a problem': Manager reacts to claims that Rangers wanted his 11-goal star

Steven Gerrard is a fan of Livingston's Lyndon Dykes and Rangers reportedly wanted the Scottish Premiership giant if they missed out on Florian Kamberi.

Livingston manager Gary Holt has laughed off speculation linking star striker Lyndon Dykes with a deadline-day switch to Rangers, in quotes reported by the Daily Record.

While coaching counterpart Steven Gerrard was hard at work on Friday, doing his best to bring in some much-needed additions to strengthen his title-chasing side, Holt was drawing himself a warm bubble bath and settling in for a relaxing evening in the comfort of his own home.

According to the Scottish Sun, Rangers were planning to make a move for Livi’s Australian talisman if they missed out on top target Florian Kamberi. But Holt, it seems, was hardly wringing his hands and biting his nails as the hours ticked down on deadline day.

“He wasn’t going anywhere anyway so it wasn’t a problem. As everyone saw, I was in my bath, quite comfortable, enjoying my bubbles,” the manager said.

“I’ll go home tonight and have another one to celebrate. Mrs Holt will be getting told to get the bubbles running!”

As it transpired, Holt had little to worry about. Rangers got their man, landing Hibernian targetman Kamberi on loan until the end of the season, meaning they had no reason to resort to Plan B.

Like the Ibrox newbie, Dykes is a something of an old-school throwback of a number nine, a 6ft 2ins battering ram who loves a physical battle.

The former Queen of the South favourite terrorised the Rangers backline back in September too with Gerrard himself taking the time to pay tribute to a striker who has 11 goals and eight appearances to his name during a fine breakthrough season at Livi.

"Lyndon Dykes is a good player who has given us problems. He is good in the air, good on the floor and physical,” the Liverpool legend told the Scottish Sun.