Warcraft 3 Reforged: Every cheat code available including one-hit kills and instant victory

Every cheat code that has been shared for Warcraft 3 Reforged so you can have fun with one-hit kills and instant victory.

Warcraft 3 Reforged has been nothing short of a disaster for Blizzard. We're not going to get into the nitty-gritty concerning ethics and false advertising as there's dozens of negative user reviews on Metacritic you can read instead to discover why it has received the lowest user score of any video game on the platform. However, while we won't thoroughly discuss what promises weren't delivered, you will find here a list of every cheat code that has been shared.

A lot of disgruntled users have attempted to get refunds for Warcraft 3 Reforged thanks to a consensus that a lot of promised features are missing. Unfortunately, refunds haven't been easy to get, with there being multiple reports that Blizzard have been rejecting requests while banning users who have attempted to help others get their money back.

If you're one of the few who is just trying to ignore the controversy or trying to make the best out of a bad situation, below you'll discover an assortment of cheat codes so you can try to have some fun.

Warcraft 3 Reforged cheat codes

The cheat codes for Warcraft 3 Reforged include hacks such as one-hit kills and instant victory.

There are also ones that guarantee you can't be defeated, whereas others allow you to become drowned in gold by entering how much you want.

You can also make the game quicker by removing spell cooldowns and making units die faster, and you can also make your units invincible to make yourself even more impervious to death.

Below you can find a list of all the cheat codes that have been shared online (via Screenrant):

allyourbasearebelongtous

Grants an instant victory.

somebodysetusupthebomb

Gives an instant defeat.

strengthandhonor

Can’t trigger defeat.

itvexesme

Can’t trigger victory.

thereisnospoon

All units receive unlimited mana.

riseandshine

Switches time of day to daylight.

lightsout

Switches time of day to night.

synergy

Disable the tech tree.

greedisgood

Gives 500 Wood and 500 Gold.

keysersoze #

Gives the specified amount of gold.

leafittome #

Gives the specified amount of wood.

whoisjohngalt

Enables faster research of tech.

thedudeabides

Removes current spell cooldown.

warpten

Build time is sped up significantly.

iocainepowder

Units will die faster.

iseedeadpeople

Removes the fog of war.

sharpandshiny

Upgrade all units and buildings by a single level.

whosyourdaddy

Makes your units invincible with 1-hit kill attacks.

pointbreak

Removes the food limit.

motherland [Race] [Level ##]

Skip to any level specified as the race chosen.

enthleveltaurenchieftain

Play's the song "Storm, Earth & Fire"

To activate cheats in Warcraft 3 Reforged, all you need to do is press Enter during gameplay, insert your desired code, and press Enter once more. This should result in a Cheat Code Enabled message.

Warcraft 3 Reforged cheat codes not working

Some have complained online about cheat codes not working in Warcraft 3 Reforged.

This is because these people have been attempting to use the aforementioned list of cheats in private custom games full of bots.

Unfortunately, cheat codes only work in campaign and not single-player custom matches against bots.

Blizzard forum user Kiezel says that this is because custom games are considered multiplayer regardless of if your session is private and against the computer.

This is why your efforts at enabling cheat codes may not be working; they only work in the single-player campaign and not in custom matches be it against people or just the computer.