Meet Waleed Zuaiter - Baghdad Central’s lead star on Channel 4

Some essential viewing has arrived for the month.

Baghdad Central has arrived and Waleed Zuaiter commands the screen.

Already, 2020 is shaping up to be another great year of television. New titles like White House Farm, Deadwater Fell, The Stranger and more have kept us utterly gripped from beginning to end.

However, no matter how much we race through, there's always room for more!

Channel 4 has long been a haven for expertly crafted drama, and they're offering just that with Baghdad Central.

In the wake of Saddam Hussein's demise, the series centres upon a former police inspector - Muhsin al-Khafaji - who has had everything stripped away from him... well, almost everything. We chronicle his attempts to find his missing daughter across six episodes.

BOOGEYMAN: The Outsider explained

Waleed Zuaiter, July Namir and Bertie Carvel attend the Launch screening of a new Channel 4 series Baghdad Central at the BFI, Southbank in London.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Keith Mayhew

Waleed Zuaiter in Baghdad Central

Baghdad Central started on Monday, February 3rd 2020 at 10 pm on Channel 4.

It's actually based on Elliott Colla's debut novel of the same name, as highlighted by IMDb. The book must clearly have fans in high places because the adaptation managed to bag a brilliant cast.

The series features the acting talents of Bertie Carvel, Clara Khoury, Leem Lubany, Tawfeek Barhom, Charlotte Spencer and more.

Waleed Zuaiter stars in the lead role as Khafaji. So, where have we seen him before?

THIS IS HOW I WIN! Uncut Gems ending explained

Waleed Zuaiter: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, the 49-year-old American actor first appeared on screens back in 2000 in the comedy film Eat Me!

Since then he's starred in a number of features, including 2018's Saint Judy (he played Omar), The Angel (Gamal Abdel Nasser), Here and Now (Sami), 20th Century Women (Charlie), Namour (Nabil), London Has Fallen (Kamran Barkawi), Omar (Agent Rami) and The Men Who Stare at Goats (Mahmud Daash).

That's not all though...

Baghdad Central is far from his first foray into TV. He's also showcased his talents in The Spy (Colonel Amin Al-Hafez), Colony (Vincent), Altered Carbon (Samir Abboud), Prison Break (Mohammad El Tunis), Revolution (Martin Shaw), Good Behaviour (Chase Rochefort) and more.

NEW NIGHTMARE! Who plays Kayako’s ghost in The Grudge?

Actor Waleed Zuaiter attends a screening of "Blue Night" during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on April 19, 2018 in New York City.

Follow Waleed Zuaiter on Instagram

If you're a fan, you know what to do...

You can find Waleed on Instagram over at @waleedzuaiter; he currently has just over 1,900 followers. We can't imagine it'll be long before he hits 2,000!

There are a bunch of snaps on there, from selfies to work-related content.

SEE ALSO: This Luna Nera actress has cast a spell over her Netflix fans

We look forward to seeing him in future projects, but in the meantime, we're thrilled to watch Baghdad Central unravel.

In other news, who is The Stranger star Brandon Fellows?