'Too many errors, just awful': Wolves loanee slammed after 4-1 thrashing

Wolverhampton Wanderers farmed Will Norris out on loan to Ipswich Town - but the goalkeeper endured a day to forget against Peterborough United.

There’s a time and a place to try and jink your way past an onrushing opponent. And it’s not when you’re about two yards from your own goal-line.

So Ipswich Town fans are right to wonder what on earth goalkeeper Will Norris was thinking as he attempted to nutmeg Peterborough’s Sammie Szmodics 33 minutes into a clash between two League One promotion hopefuls at Portman Road.

Paul Lambert’s side were already a goal down against The Posh. But, once Norris had handed Szmodics a second on a garnished platter, the game was all-but done. By the time the full time whistle blew, amid a chorus of boos in East Anglia, Ipswich had been battered 4-1, falling to fourth in the table as a result.

And while Norris was far from the only Ipswich player who flopped in a crucial encounter, the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee certainly deserves his share of the blame after making the kind of mistake which has been a staple of those stocking filler ‘Goals and Gaffes’ DVDs for generations.

Big things were expected of a goalkeeper who arrived at Ipswich from one of the Premier League’s most ambitious, high-flying sides. But this is not the first high-profile error Norris has made of late and how much longer Lambert keeps the faith remains to be seen.

Tomas Holy, a fine shot-stopper at this level, is waiting in the wings. Many an Ipswich supporter would happily see the gloves change hands.

