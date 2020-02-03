'Too many errors, just awful': Wolves loanee slammed after 4-1 thrashing

Wolverhampton Wanderers farmed Will Norris out on loan to Ipswich Town - but the goalkeeper endured a day to forget against Peterborough United.

There’s a time and a place to try and jink your way past an onrushing opponent. And it’s not when you’re about two yards from your own goal-line.

So Ipswich Town fans are right to wonder what on earth goalkeeper Will Norris was thinking as he attempted to nutmeg Peterborough’s Sammie Szmodics 33 minutes into a clash between two League One promotion hopefuls at Portman Road.

Paul Lambert’s side were already a goal down against The Posh. But, once Norris had handed Szmodics a second on a garnished platter, the game was all-but done. By the time the full time whistle blew, amid a chorus of boos in East Anglia, Ipswich had been battered 4-1, falling to fourth in the table as a result.

And while Norris was far from the only Ipswich player who flopped in a crucial encounter, the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee certainly deserves his share of the blame after making the kind of mistake which has been a staple of those stocking filler ‘Goals and Gaffes’ DVDs for generations.

Big things were expected of a goalkeeper who arrived at Ipswich from one of the Premier League’s most ambitious, high-flying sides. But this is not the first high-profile error Norris has made of late and how much longer Lambert keeps the faith remains to be seen.

Tomas Holy, a fine shot-stopper at this level, is waiting in the wings. Many an Ipswich supporter would happily see the gloves change hands.

Still trying to work out what Norris was doing yesterday, Although the team performance was embarrassing! Another big game another failure ⚪️ #itfc — James Chalk (@chalk_james) February 2, 2020

I’ve got nothing against Will Norris, he’s had some good games this season but the goalkeeping situation has been ridiculous. Holy didn’t deserve to be dropped and HAS to start next Saturday! #itfc — Ben Frost (@BenF1992) February 2, 2020

If I was Holy and Norris starts Sat, I'd seriously consider my options. How he can continue being back up to that pillock is mind boggling; Holy did nothing wrong to get dropped in the first place - or, if he has, it certainly wasn't as bad as any of Norris's calamities! #itfc — Thomas Seggons (@TheSegITFC) February 2, 2020

The Norris error was a hammer blow. The whole team seemed to be shell shocked by that moment. Not going to be false, despite the winner at Rotherham, I was still comfortable with him starting today #itfc — Simon English Ⓥ (@SimonEnglish10) February 1, 2020

Norris was awful, skuse has lost it and Keane offers nothing. Oh and don't get me started on kenlock either. Clubs in and around us manage to buy and sell so intelligently and we're just stuck in the dark ages saying we have no money at all. Such a boring club just existing #itfc — James Reeve (@JamesReeve93) February 1, 2020

Will Norris had a good go at Brexit-style goalkeeping. Trying and failing to pull off a move that had few conceivable benefits and resulted in inevitable failure and embarrassment, with most external observers concluding that the decision-making was idiotic. #itfc — Olly Fayers (@ollyfayers) February 1, 2020

My #itfc roundup:



No positives

Norris: horiffic

Defending: pathetic

Run-making: indolent

Attack: toothless

No need for opposition to create chances; we give them away for free

Total embarrassment

Very, very weak refereeing — Olly Fayers (@ollyfayers) February 1, 2020

#ITFC so poor today. Not even 2nd best. Peterborough better everywhere.

Holy should be 1st choice. Norris too many costly errors. I think todays Skuse performance means he shouldn’t start any more!

Yet again awful officials. Andy Woolmer joins a long line this season. Dire — Jonathan Bloomfield (@JonBloomfield65) February 1, 2020

Will Norris is quite possibly the worst keeper I’ve ever seen live. Just awful. Defenders didn’t want to pass it back to him! #itfc — Leckmeister General (@Leckmesiter) February 1, 2020

Absolutely shocking performance. If we see Norris in a Town shirt again it would be a disgrace. #itfc — Jon (@Jon_ITFC) February 1, 2020

If Norris never plays for Town again, it’ll be too soon.



Fair play to Peterborough, so much better than us. #ITFC — Renegade Statman Ⓜ️ (@chompx3) February 1, 2020