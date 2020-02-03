Tom Pearce sends message after helping Wigan beat Leeds United

Leeds lost to Wigan for the second year in a row.

Leeds United lost to Wigan Athletic for the second year in a row at Elland Road.

A 1-0 win for the Latics has brought back horrible memories for Leeds fans of last season's collapse.

This time Wigan had former Leeds defender Tom Pearce in the line up.

Pearce was cut adrift by Leeds this past summer, with Marcelo Bielsa not taking a shine to him.

Pearce played 84 minutes for Wigan in the 1-0 win, making a successful return to Elland Road.

He impressed too, making five tackles, more than any Wigan player.

Pearce posted a message after the game, showing his full commitment to the Wigan cause without a thought expressed for his former club.

This was remarkably the England youth international's first game of the season in the Championship.

His only previous match came in the FA Cup earlier this month.

Injury had delayed his start to the season for Wigan after his summer departure from Leeds.