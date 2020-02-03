Toby Alderweireld shares what he's already noticed about Steven Bergwijn

Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has been quoted by Goal as saying that he has already noticed how hard Steven Bergwijn wants to work.

Spurs were in action against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, and were let off the hook in the first half as Ilkay Gundogan's penalty was saved by Hugo Lloris, before Raheem Sterling failed to win another penalty on the rebound.

City dominated the game, but Oleksandr Zinchenko's red card gave Spurs hope – and debutant Bergwijn came up with the moment of magic.

Lucas Moura chipped the ball towards the Dutch wide man, and he took a perfect first touch before turning to smash a volley past Ederson and into the net.

Bergwijn went off with what appeared to be cramp, before Son Heung-min fired home the second to give Tottenham an unlikely and somewhat fortuitous 2-0 win.

Bergwijn made headlines with his goal, even if his performance in general was a fairly quiet one, which is more than reasonable given that he now has to adjust to the Premier League, and was making his debut against a team who keep the ball like nobody else.

Still, the Dutchman – signed from PSV Eindhoven last week – showed enough to suggest that he can be a real talent moving forward, and he's already impressed Toby Alderweireld.

The Spurs defender admitted that he has been impressed with Bergwijn's professionalism, and has already noticed that he wants to work 'very hard', praising his calmness and maturity having made his big move from the Eredivisie.

“I was particularly impressed by his professionalism,” said Alderweireld. “Sometimes you have guys who excel in the Netherlands and then start here very naively. Steven is very sober, there is a very good head on him. I don't know him that well yet, but you notice that he wants to work very hard,” he added.