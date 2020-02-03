Tim Sherwood claims £11m player was Tottenham's 'best signing in recent history'

Christian Eriksen left Tottenham Hotspur during the January window to join Inter.

Tim Sherwood has claimed that Christian Eriksen was the 'best signing' Tottenham have made in their 'recent history' following his departure last month.

As posted on Football Report's YouTube account, Sherwood thinks that Eriksen is 'still' Tottenham's 'best midfield player' even though he is no longer at the club.

“Christian Eriksen came into the club, he has now left, for me, he is still their best midfield player they have and they don't have him anymore because he's gone to Inter,” said Sherwood.

“Christian had that little bit extra [compared with Lo Celso]. I think pound for pound at £11 million, Christian Eriksen was the best signing Tottenham have made in recent history.”

Eriksen joined Tottenham during the summer of 2013 when the North London club paid £11.5 million for his services from Ajax, as reported by BBC Sport.

For the majority of Eriksen's time at Spurs, he was a top-quality player for the club, as he played a huge part in the club rising from being a mid-table team to Champions League regulars.

But during the last 12 or so months, his form dipped and his game time reduced, both under Mauricio Pochettino and now Jose Mourinho.

Given that Eriksen's contract was due to expire in the summer, Daniel Levy and Co. managed to secure £16.9 million for his services last month as he moved to Inter, as reported by Sky Sports.

With Eriksen's absence, Giovani Lo Celso is now the man to fill that creative void in the middle of the park, and his recent performances have shown that the future is bright.