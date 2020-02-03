Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'That is true': Klopp claims he doesn't know any other player like 28-year-old Liverpool star

Olly Dawes
Jurgan Klopp of Liverpool waves to fans after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on February 1, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has been hailed by Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told The Mirror that he doesn't know another player like Roberto Firmino, branding him 'exceptional'.

The Reds picked up yet another win on Saturday afternoon, hammering Southampton 4-0 at Anfield to move 22 points clear at the top of the table.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson fired Liverpool 2-0 up, before Mohamed Salah struck twice to add gloss to the victory.

 

Liverpool are moving closer and closer to the title, and whilst Salah stole the show with a couple of goals, it was fellow attacker Firmino who really impressed.

His statistics from the game are hugely impressive; he racked up four key passes and three assists, unselfishly laying on chances for teammates whilst also registering two shots on target.

Firmino was superb yet again, with the 28-year-old again showing just how crucial he is to Liverpool as Klopp's central striker.

Klopp admitted that Firmino is 'exceptional', claiming it's true that he doesn't know any other player like him because is so smart, whilst his relentless work rate is no doubt a factor.

Klopp added that Firmino has a special quality, in terms of how he uses the skills of his teammates, with the Brazilian earning huge praise off the back of his display against Southampton.

“Bobby is just exceptional, a very football smart person, I do not know a player like him, that is true,” said Klopp. “But even a player like Bobby needs an address where he can send the ball, because he can not take the ball and turn and run alone. How he uses the skills of his mates is special,” he added.

