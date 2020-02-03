Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

'Terminate your contract': Some Rangers fans tell £250k player they want him at Ibrox

Aiden Cusick
Rangers FC fan show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The former Rangers winger was allowed to leave Ibrox in a £250,000 deal by Steven Gerrard last summer.

Several Rangers fans are begging a player Steven Gerrard allowed to leave last summer to return to Ibrox.

Daniel Candeias was sold by Rangers to Genclerbirligi last summer after two largely successful seasons, on an individual level, in Glasgow.

The Portuguese winger scored or made 39 goals in 97 games for Rangers and has taken that form with him to Turkey.

 

In the meantime, Rangers have struggled on the whole in Candeias's position, with Ryan Kent the obvious exception.

And that has only embellished some of the memories left by Candeias in the minds of the following Bears supporters, responding to the 31-year-old's message of support to Alfredo Morelos.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers recruited five new wingers during the window in which Candeias left - including Kent.

However, Sheyi Ojo has flattered to deceive while on loan from Liverpool, while Jordan Jones and Brandon Barker have spent much of the campaign sidelined and were linked with January moves away from Ibrox.

Jake Hastie of Rangers in action during the UEFA Europa League First Qualifying round 2nd Leg match between Rangers and St Joseph at Ibrox Stadium on July 18, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The remaining wide man, Jake Hastie, was loaned to Rotherham United, where his form faded after an initially bright start and led to his premature return last month.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

