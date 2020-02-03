'Terminate your contract': Some Rangers fans tell £250k player they want him at Ibrox

The former Rangers winger was allowed to leave Ibrox in a £250,000 deal by Steven Gerrard last summer.

Several Rangers fans are begging a player Steven Gerrard allowed to leave last summer to return to Ibrox.

Daniel Candeias was sold by Rangers to Genclerbirligi last summer after two largely successful seasons, on an individual level, in Glasgow.

The Portuguese winger scored or made 39 goals in 97 games for Rangers and has taken that form with him to Turkey.

In the meantime, Rangers have struggled on the whole in Candeias's position, with Ryan Kent the obvious exception.

And that has only embellished some of the memories left by Candeias in the minds of the following Bears supporters, responding to the 31-year-old's message of support to Alfredo Morelos.

@Dcandeias11 please come back candy-man we should never have let you go ⚪ — Stephen Meikle (@sjmkjmkamcem) February 3, 2020

Daniel, you should have stayed and fought for your place but hope you are doing well❤️⚽️ Once a Ger always a Ger pic.twitter.com/UIRnOpFgl3 — Charlie McGowan (@partick51) February 3, 2020

Why O Why did they let Candeias leave - big mistake — James (@James67443950) February 3, 2020

Really wish you hadn't left....☹ — The Brigadier (@Unionist_Ger) February 3, 2020

Never replaced candeias — Tosh.j. (@Toshj11) February 3, 2020

Come home Daniel #watp — steven wright (@bigstevo87rfc) February 3, 2020

Gone come back candyman, need your pace and energy. ⚪ — Mark (@Mcginness89) February 3, 2020

Fancy coming back — Euan (@RFCEuan_) February 3, 2020

To think you left and we ended up with Ojo — Sam Proctor (@SamProctor7) February 3, 2020

Can you terminate your contract and come back Danny? Need something instead of Ojo upfront ;-; — Cameron_1872 (@Cameron_1872) February 3, 2020

Rangers recruited five new wingers during the window in which Candeias left - including Kent.

However, Sheyi Ojo has flattered to deceive while on loan from Liverpool, while Jordan Jones and Brandon Barker have spent much of the campaign sidelined and were linked with January moves away from Ibrox.

The remaining wide man, Jake Hastie, was loaned to Rotherham United, where his form faded after an initially bright start and led to his premature return last month.