Quick links

La Liga

Premier League

Talksport pundit slams player for not joining Tottenham Hotspur amid speculation

Subhankar Mondal
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Players of Real Madrid line up during the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Unionistas CF and Real Madrid CF at stadium of Las Pistas on January 22, 2020 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly wanted to sign Gareth Bale in January.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Gareth Bale of Real Madrid controls the ball during the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Unionistas CF and Real Madrid CF at stadium of Las Pistas on January 22,...

Tony Cascarino has criticised Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale on talkSPORT for not joining Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

The former Chelsea striker believes that Bale should have taken a pay-cut and re-signed for Tottenham last month.

The Daily Mail reported in January that Tottenham wanted to sign the Wales international winger from Madrid.

It was reported that Spurs held talks with the Spanish and European giants, but the winger’s £600,000-a-week salary prevented them from bringing him back to the club.

 

Cascarino told talkSPORT: “I do question Gareth’s hunger to play football at the moment because if you are 30 and nearly 31 and you are abroad and you are not playing and the club have made it quite clear they want you out the door. Just go and play football elsewhere. Take a cut in your wages and go and play football.”

Cascarino added: “I look at Bale and I think ‘why have you not pushed this move?’. If Real Madrid want you out the door and it’s over wages tell them ‘I’ll take a cut. I want to play for whoever, Manchester United, Spurs. I want to go and play football. I’m not going to sit on this bench and wait for you to make a decision on me’.

“I just don’t understand why he wouldn’t do that. He’s made a king’s ransom and he’ll get well paid if he goes somewhere else.”

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid CF in action during the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Unionistas CF and Real Madrid CF at stadium of Las Pistas on January 22, 2020 in Salamanca, Spain.

Leaving Real Madrid

Bale has struggled with injury issues at Madrid and the Wales international is also not guaranteed a place in the starting lineup when he is fit.

One can understand the footballing side of Cascarino’s argument. After all, the 30-year-old is a very good footballer, and he will still be a massive player for any top team in Europe.

However, from a financial point of view, it is not fair to ask Bale to take a pay-cut and move somewhere else.

After all, it is a short career, and as per the contract with Madrid, if he is getting the £600,000-a-week wage, then he should not look to move away for a lower salary.

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid CF runs with the ball during the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Unionistas CF and Real Madrid CF at stadium of Las Pistas on January 22, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch