Talksport pundit slams player for not joining Tottenham Hotspur amid speculation

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly wanted to sign Gareth Bale in January.

Tony Cascarino has criticised Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale on talkSPORT for not joining Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

The former Chelsea striker believes that Bale should have taken a pay-cut and re-signed for Tottenham last month.

The Daily Mail reported in January that Tottenham wanted to sign the Wales international winger from Madrid.

It was reported that Spurs held talks with the Spanish and European giants, but the winger’s £600,000-a-week salary prevented them from bringing him back to the club.

Cascarino told talkSPORT: “I do question Gareth’s hunger to play football at the moment because if you are 30 and nearly 31 and you are abroad and you are not playing and the club have made it quite clear they want you out the door. Just go and play football elsewhere. Take a cut in your wages and go and play football.”

Cascarino added: “I look at Bale and I think ‘why have you not pushed this move?’. If Real Madrid want you out the door and it’s over wages tell them ‘I’ll take a cut. I want to play for whoever, Manchester United, Spurs. I want to go and play football. I’m not going to sit on this bench and wait for you to make a decision on me’.

“I just don’t understand why he wouldn’t do that. He’s made a king’s ransom and he’ll get well paid if he goes somewhere else.”

Leaving Real Madrid

Bale has struggled with injury issues at Madrid and the Wales international is also not guaranteed a place in the starting lineup when he is fit.

One can understand the footballing side of Cascarino’s argument. After all, the 30-year-old is a very good footballer, and he will still be a massive player for any top team in Europe.

However, from a financial point of view, it is not fair to ask Bale to take a pay-cut and move somewhere else.

After all, it is a short career, and as per the contract with Madrid, if he is getting the £600,000-a-week wage, then he should not look to move away for a lower salary.