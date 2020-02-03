Who is Synnøve Macody Lund? Ragnarok actress is a BAFTA winner!

Netflix has gone Norwegian with its new series, Ragnarok, which features plenty of acting talent from the Scandanavian country.

Netflix may be known best for its big-budget drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher but in recent years, the streaming service has had to branch out in order to keep its global audience on-side.

We've seen this evidenced through the increasing number of foreign language and international films and TV series arriving on the streaming service.

The most recent and high-profile of these international releases is Ragnarok, a Norwegian drama that tells the story of superpowered teenagers and the end of the world.

In keeping with its Norwegian setting, the series features a plethora of Norwegian and Scandanavian talent including the actress Synnøve Macody Lund.

What is Ragnarok about?

Netflix's Ragnarok, not to be confused with Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok, is a Norwegian drama series, helmed by Danish production company SAM, that follows a group of school-age teenagers as their small town is beset by pollution, melting glaciers and unpredictable weather.

Only a superhuman force, a boy with the powers of Thor himself, can stop the coming end of days and protect the town from Ragnarok.

Meet Ragnarok's Synnøve Macody Lund

Synnøve Macody Lund isn't what you'd call a household name here in the UK but the 43-year-old Stord-born journalist and film critic-turned actress is certainly a name to keep an eye out for.

Not only did she make the switch from writing about films to being in them, but Synnøve is also already an award-winner for her work and in 2011, in only her second-ever acting role, played a major part in the Norwegian film Headhunters (Hodejegerne) which won the BAFTA for Best Foreign Language Film in 2012.

On top of that, Headhunters is the highest-grossing Norwegian film in history, not a bad way to start your acting career.

What else has she been in?

While Synnøve's second acting role came in Headhunters, her debut appearance came in 2004, in an episode of the Norwegian comedy series Team Antonsen.

Since then, she's gone on to appear in 11 acting roles in total, the biggest of which have included appearances in the Norwegian series Acquitted and Black Widows as well as the 2018 video game Battlefield V and alongside Clare Foy in the film The Girl in the Spider's Web.

Ragnarok, featuring Synnøve Macody Lund, released on Netflix on January 31st, 2020 and is available to stream now.