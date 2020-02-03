Steven Gerrard thinks player he signed from Liverpool has improved

Ryan Kent joined Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on a permanent contract from Liverpool in the summer of 2019.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told The Scottish Sun that Ryan Kent has improved since joining the Gers on a permanent basis from Liverpool in the summer of 2019.

Kent spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Rangers from Liverpool, scoring six goals in 43 appearances in all competitions, as reported by BBC Sport.

The Gers paid the Reds £7 million in transfer fee to make the deal permanent in the summer of 2019, according to BBC Sport.

According to WhoScored, the former England Under-20 international winger has made 13 starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this season, scoring six goals in the process.

Kent has also played in two Scottish League Cup ties, and has provided one assist in four Europa League games, according to WhoScored.

Rangers boss Gerrard has said that Kent has actually improved from his first spell at Ibrox.

Gerrard told The Scottish Sun: “Ryan Kent wants to continue to make these fans happy. At his age and the position he plays it’s almost natural at times that he tries too hard in certain situations.

“But he’s not the only one. Ryan’s doing just fine and his numbers are already better than last season.”

The Liverpool legend added: “We always knew with Kent, the reason we were so keen to pay the money for him, was he was always capable of improving his numbers and the signs are he’s going to do that.”

Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 57 points from 23 matches, seven points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic, who have played 24 games.