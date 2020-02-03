BB-8 joins Star Wars Battlefront 2 - February update 1.45 patch notes for PS4, Xbox One and PC!

The patch notes for the Star Wars Battlefront 2 February update 1.45 on PS4, Xbox One and PC which adds BB-8.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is one of the best redemption stories in video games. Its launch was infamously criticised for its loot boxes and grinding, but the multiplayer title has become a lot better over the years with the Celebration Edition being particularly brilliant for those who never purchased the game in its dire state at release date. EA and DICE both deserve a lot of credit for continuing to support the title after its disastrous launch, and now they have uploaded update 1.45 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC to add BB-8.

It's also been revealed that Scarif is returning from the first game. This will likely be added to Star Wars Battlefront 2 at a later time this February, but for now the fanbase can simply download the newest update 1.45.

This adds BB-8 from the divisive new trilogy, as well as provides some necessary tweaks.

Star Wars Battlefront 2: Update 1.45 adds BB-8 and BB-9E

The patch notes for the Star Wars Battlefront 2 February update 1.45 include the additions of BB-8 and BB-9E.

BB-8 will aid the light side as an offensive Hero, meanwhile BB-9E is a cold and calculating counter that will play a support role for the dark side Hero roster.

Below you'll find the abilities, movement types and more for both BB-8 and BB-9E (via the Star Wars Battlefront 2 Subreddit).

BB-8

BB-8 Passive Abilities

BB-8 will have three passive abilities, which means they’ll always be present and won’t require input in order to activate. Simply meet the requirements and the passive abilities will be carried out.

Technical Support

· BB-8 will count as two units when capturing a Command Post, and activating an objective device is much faster.

Swift Reaction

· BB-8 increases the cooldown speed of nearby friendly character’s abilities.

Health on Kill

· Upon defeating an opponent, BB-8 will receive some health back.

BB-8 Movement Type

BB-8 is faster than most and can traverse the battlefront at great speeds.

Dodge

· Quick Dodge to the side

Jump

· A quick impulse jump that is slightly higher than blaster heroes

Speed

· Similar to a Force user in terms of sprinting speed

Flashlight

· Ability to turn on and off a flashlight

BB-8 Star Cards

Self Repairs

· BB-8’s maximum health regeneration is increased.

Spared Batteries

· Every trooper defeated or 200 damage to villains increases Shock Prod damage.

Shielded Roll

· BB-8 takes less damage while using Rolling Charge.

Headfirst

· BB-8 deals more damage when hitting an enemy with Rolling Charge.

Spinner

· When hitting multiple enemies with Cable Spin, the next cooldown of the ability is reduced.

Whirlwind

· Both the damage and area of effect of Cable Spin is increased.

Uncover

· Enemies revealed by Resistance Backing will take extra damage from attacks.

Trusty Droid

· When BB-8 defeats an opponent that was revealed by Resistance Backing, he will heal nearby friendly characters.

Roll Together

· The increased cooldown speed of BB-8 is improved.

BB-8 Victory Poses

· Sided

· Thumbs Up

· Wired Parade

· Cables Out

BB-8 Emotes

· Excited

· Thumbs Up

· Twist

· Angry Beeps

BB-9E

BB-9E Passive Abilities

Technical Support

· BB-9E will count as two units when capturing a Command Post and activating an objective device is much faster.

Bacta Support

· BB-9E periodically regenerates the main health of friendly characters around him.

Health on Kill

· Upon defeating an opponent, BB-9E will receive some health back.

BB-9E movement type



BB-9E is faster than most and can traverse the battlefront at great speeds.

Dodge

· Quick Dodge to the side.

Jump

· A quick impulse jump that is slightly higher than blaster heroes.

Speed

· Similar to a Force user in terms of sprinting speed.

Flashlight

· Ability to turn on and off a flashlight.

BB-9E Star Cards

Full Reconstruction

· BB-9E’s maximum health regeneration is increased.

Linked Systems

· Every 200 health healed to friendly characters reduces the shock prod stun cooldown.

Hearty Exhaust

· The radius of smoke screen is increased.

I See You

· Enemies revealed by Smoke Screen will be revealed for longer.

Faster, Faster!

· If shock spin hits enough targets, its damage will be doubled for the remaining time.

Spin me Round

· Enemies hit by Shock Spin will be pushed further away, but its cooldown is increased.

Swift Power

· The cooldown of Charge Up is reduced.

Supercharged

· The radius of Charge Up is increased.

Potent Bacta

· The radius of Bacta Support is bigger, but the cooldown between heals is also increased.

BB-9E Victory Poses

· Shocking Victory

· Incognito

· Vigilant

· Bow

BB-9E Emotes

· Suspicious

· Alarm

· Backfire

· Spiral

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Update 1.45 patch notes

The Star Wars Battlefront 2 update 1.45 patch notes have been shared by DICE and the download is now available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

In order to force the download if it doesn't happen automatically, all you need to do is Check For Update.

Below you'll find the main patch notes shared by DICE on the game's subreddit.

Two new Heroes, BB-8 for the Resistance and BB-9E for the First Order, are now available.

Supremacy and Instant Action are now available on new Planets (Takodana, Jakku, Ajan Kloss).

Added new Capital Ship interior maps, the MC85 Star Cruiser and the Resurgent-class Star Destroyer, as part of the Supremacy game mode on the new planets.

Hero Showdown is now available on Ajan Kloss.

New emotes have been added for Finn (Thumbs Up) and Kylo Ren (Showdown), unlockable via milestones.

QUALITY OF LIFE

Added era selection to Supremacy, including the option for matchmaking into any game.

Droideka units are added as AI players on Co-Op and Instant Action.

If you want to check out everything pertaining to fixes and adjustments for individual heroes and other areas, check out the patch notes in their entirety by clicking here.