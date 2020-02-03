Sky Sports pundit reacts to Steven Bergwijn's goal, gives honest view on Spurs debut

Steven Bergwijn enjoyed a memorable Tottenham Hotspur debut.

Pundit Graeme Souness has hailed Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn after his stunning goal against Manchester City on Sunday.

Spurs hosted City on Sunday afternoon, and Jose Mourinho decided to hand new signing Bergwijn an immediate debut, naming him in the starting lineup.

In a quite bizarre game, Spurs had to ride their luck as Ilkay Gundogan failed from the penalty spot, with Raheem Sterling then going down for what could have been another spot kick.

Oleksandr Zinchenko's second half swung the game though, as Bergwijn put Spurs in front with an outstanding touch and finish, smashing beyond Ederson from the edge of the box before Son Heung-min sealed the win.

It wasn't exactly vintage Spurs, registering just three shots in the whole game, but Bergwijn's goal has left many excited about his future in North London.

Tottenham snapped up Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven last week, and whilst the speedy winger was understandably quiet for much of the game as he adjusts to the Premier League and went up against a team that keeps the ball like no other, he produced the big moment of quality.

Lucas Moura chipped the ball into his path, and he took a perfect touch before turning and smashing the ball into the corner of the net, giving Spurs a glimpse of what he can do.

After the game, pundit Souness spoke to Sky Sports (02/02, 18:48) about Bergwin's goal, praising him for 'top class' technique, whilst noting that some initial struggles were to be expected given that he's transitioning from the Eredivisie to the Premier League, offering an honest view rather than getting caught up just in the goal.

“He hasn’t got time to wait for the ball to come down, because he's being closed down, his touch is great. Technique; top class. His touch on his chest is perfect, if his first touch is not that good, he's not getting his second one off.” said Souness. “He’s come from a football that does not have an intensity that ours does, that's always going to happen,” he added when asked about Bergwijn's initial struggles.