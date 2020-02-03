Who is Samantha Spiro? Call the Midwife star has fans in tears as Grace Calthorpe

The actress wastes no time in delivering truly emotional moments.

Call the Midwife continues and Samantha Spiro has been welcomed into the fold.

What a year for television it has been so far...

We've witnessed some brilliantly constructed new dramas on the small screen, from White House Farm to Deadwater Fell. But, of course, we've also been treated to the return of a handful of favourites.

One of the most embraced has been Call the Midwife season 9, which proves that the BBC gem is unlikely to lose steam anytime soon. Created by Heidi Thomas and based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, this period TV series centres in on midwives working in London in the 1950s and into the 1960s, and we've been in love with it since 2012!

We were first transported back to 1957 with a likeable ensemble, which has grown considerably as we've moved through the years. There have been a wealth of great performers come aboard from series to series, and thankfully, series 9 isn't willing to break free from tradition now.

More great talents have joined, including the wonderful Samantha Spiro.

Samantha Spiro in Call the Midwife

The 51-year-old English actress plays the character of Grace Calthorpe.

She arrived in series 9 episode 5. Her role is a stressful one, as Grace's husband is in recovery, her mother needs consistent care and both her children and grandchildren can be quite demanding.

Like the character, Samantha has a lot on her plate with the emerging character. It's hard to break into a show like Call the Midwife and immediately win over the audience, but as her fans will have expected, she's made easy work of it.

The performance has already earned praise on social media. Check out a selection of tweets:

Love Samantha Spiro in #CalltheMidwife. A very sensitive and moving performance — Jocelyn Ruparelia (@jossrup) February 2, 2020

#callthemidwife Samantha spiro! Also loving getting further along in the 60’s x — Rosie_emmaxo (@EmmaxoRosie) February 2, 2020

Samantha Spiro is fantastic in #CallTheMidwife tonight! — Vic Vicky Victoria (@moonvic76) February 2, 2020

Samantha Spiro really out here making me cry for the second time this year #CallTheMidwife — Fatima (@reaffirmsfaith) February 2, 2020

Samantha Spiro: Movies & TV

She most recently starred in Netflix's immensely popular Sex Education series as Maureen Groff.

However, such skill is expected when you have such experience in the realm of TV...

Samantha has also starred in such TV titles as Plebs (she played Sylvia), Game of Thrones (Melessa Tarly), London Spy (Detective Taylor), Bad Education (Professor Green), Grandma's House (Auntie Liz), Cold Feet (Ruth Wylie), Tracey Ullman's Show (various), Porters (Rebecca) and more.

It's not all TV work though, as she's also been in some films, including Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans (Mrs. Felix), Me Before You (Josie Clark) and 2001's From Hell.

As for her first role, she came onto the scene playing Cherie in an episode of The Bill, according to IMDb.

Samantha Spiro attends as hit musical "Wicked" celebrates 13 years at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre on September 26, 2019 in London, England.

Over the years, audiences have grown to know and cherish her on the screen, but to touch upon her private life, it's certainly worth highlighting that she married Mark Leadbetter in 2002. They met in drama school and have two daughters.

