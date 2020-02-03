Report: West Ham interested in signing 33-year-old free agent after deadline day disappointment

West Ham United are being linked with Ignazio Abate.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, West Ham United are interested in signing free agent Ignazio Abate – but face some competition from Getafe.

It's claimed that the market has been hotting up for Abate in recent days, and he was considered by Valencia before they signed Alessandro Florenzi from Roma instead.

Abate remains hunting a new club, and it's believed that Brescia are keen, but must 'beware' offers from clubs outside of Italy, with West Ham and Getafe allegedly keen.

Who is Ignazio Abate?

The 33-year-old came through the AC Milan ranks having joined in 1999, and whilst he went out on loan a few time and even had a couple of years at Empoli and Torino, he returned to the San Siro in 2009.

A former Italian international, Abate racked up more than 300 appearances for Milan before leaving at the end of last season, as he was given an emotional send-off after so many years with the club.

Abate hasn't found a new club since then, his experience and pedigree may be appealing to some, and he even has some versatility to play as a centre back if needed.

Would West Ham really want him?

West Ham ended the window without a new right back, despite clearly needing one. The Daily Star noted that moves for Genk's Joakim Maehle and Red Bull Salzburg's Rasmus Kristensen failed, whilst The Guardian suggested that a deal for Barcelona's Moussa Wague was scrapped.

With the window closed, they're limited to free agents, but Abate would smack of a Patrice Evra signing; an available body who is past his best, and wouldn't particularly offer much in the final months of the season.

Abate hasn't played since the end of last season, so his arrival would be very underwhelming. Amid claims from Bild that David Moyes scrapped a move for Salomon Kalou because he was 'too old' at 34, we find it hard to believe that he would now be interested in bringing 33-year-old Abate to East London, even if he plays in West Ham's problem position.