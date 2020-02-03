Report: Prolific Brazilian could head to Sheffield United after £425,000 transfer

Sheffield United are closely linked to Felipe Micael's new club.

The Brazilian teenager Felipe Micael could be Sheffield United bound if his recent move to Beerschot proves successful.

That is according to Globo Esporte, which claims the Belgian club 'would be a kind of bridge team [...] to English football in 2021, where [Micael] would defend Sheffield United'.

The striker is reported to have moved from Mirassol to Beerschot - the Antwerp side in whom the Blades owner, Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, invested in 2018 - for €500,000 (around £425,000).

And it is claimed that the fee secures Micael's new employers 80 per cent of his rights.

Micael is said to have been a highlight of the latest Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup, in which he scored 10 goals in just six appearances.

But Beerschot will bring his first taste of men's professional football.

According to Transfermarkt, Micael is under contract in Belgium until 2022, though Beeschot have an option to extend his deal by a further two years should they wish to do so.

But given their close ties to Sheffield United, it is possible that the second division club would facilitate an earlier move to Bramall Lane.

Whether or not Micael would qualify for a work permit to play in England remains to be seen, however.

The Sao Paulo state native certainly does not possess the required amount of international caps - he has none so far - though exceptions can be made based on potential.

