Report names the only two players Liverpool expect to leave Anfield this summer

Liverpool are reportedly only expecting a couple of departures this summer.

According to The Independent, Liverpool only expect to lose two players this summer – defender Nathaniel Clyne and playmaker Adam Lallana.

It's claimed that Liverpool don't expect a similar situation to 2017, when Philippe Coutinho wanted to leave the club, and believe they could manoeuvre themselves in the market better now anyway.

They allegedly only expect to lose two players from their first-team setup, believing that Clyne and Lallana will be on their way out this summer.

Clyne leaving the club wouldn't be a huge surprise. The 28-year-old hasn't played a single game this season, as he has been rehabilitating from a cruciate ligament injury suffered over the summer.

Clyne played 70 league games for Liverpool in his first two seasons at the club having arrived from Southampton in 2015, but has remarkably played in just seven Premier League games for Liverpool since then.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's rise has made him the clear choice at right back, and Clyne's injury problems have played a part in his demise, so leaving at the end of his contract this summer seems almost guaranteed.

Yet with Lallana, that situation feels more like one that could go either way. The 31-year-old has played in 13 Premier League games this season, notching one goal and one assist, with Jurgen Klopp having no qualms about throwing him into the team if needed.

He clearly isn't the player he once was, and he won't get the first-team football he's looking for, so maybe it's best for all parties to move on when his deal expires this summer – even if Klopp may just like to keep his experience around.

This report does though suggest that Liverpool don't expect the likes of Dejan Lovren or Xherdan Shaqiri to leave as things stand, nor do they anticipate a big departure like Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah - which is ultimately great news.