Report: Moyes scrapped deadline day move to bring attacker to West Ham

Olly Dawes
David Moyes of West Ham United during his Press Conference after Training at Rush Green on January 31, 2020 in Romford, England.
West Ham United allegedly scrapped a move for Salomon Kalou.

Salomon Kalou of Hertha BSC celebrates after scoring the 2:2 during the bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and TSG Hoffenheim at Olympiastadion on October 26, 2019 in Berlin, Germany.

According to German newspaper Bild (31/01, 10:13), West Ham United boss David Moyes scrapped a move for Hertha Berlin attacker Salomon Kalou due to his age.

It's claimed that Moyes decided Kalou was just too old to bring in, seemingly feeling that he wouldn't actually improve the West Ham side at his age.

Kalou passionately told Bild last week that he wanted to go back to London, having turned out for Chelsea earlier in his career, but he had a potential move pulled away from him.

 

Kalou didn't earn a move anywhere, meaning he will likely be forced to see out the season on the fringes of the Hertha squad, just like the first half of the campaign.

It's not just that Kalou is now 34, and will be 35 by the start of next season; it's also how little football he has played. With just five league appearances all season, Kalou is ageing and rusty, far from the player he once was.

Kicker had reported before deadline day that West Ham made contact with Hertha about a deal for Kalou, but Moyes seemingly kiboshed that in the end.

David Moyes of West Ham United during his Press Conference after Training at Rush Green on January 31, 2020 in Romford, England.

West Ham ended up going for youth instead as they forked out big money for Hull City star Jarrod Bowen, and Hammers fans should be very happy with that decision.

For too long, West Ham have dipped into the veteran market, signing players with no resale value who come and take big wages with little room for improvement.

Moyes snubbed Kalou, and that must be encouraging for West Ham fans, who will hope to see more players of Bowen's profile arriving, and less of Kalou's.

Julian Brandt of Borussia Dortmund and Salomon Kalou of Hertha BSC during the Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and Borussia Dortmund at Olympiastadion on November 30, 2019 in Berlin,...

