Report: Leeds and West Ham target to sign new deal, it could lead to summer exit

Leeds United and West Ham United may still have a shot at Nahitan Nandez this summer.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Cagliari are set to hand Nahitan Nandez a new contract with a bumper release clause amid interest from Leeds United and West Ham United.

It's claimed that the issue has been 'thorny' of late, with Leeds and West Ham allegedly keen to bring Nandez to England in January.

However, Cagliari are handing Nandez a new contract, including a release clause, and it's still 'very likely' that the midfielder will move on in the summer, with the release clause potentially leading to a move in a matter of months.

Cagliari won't have wanted another saga in the summer, and will now have a set value on Nandez's head, meaning that if Leeds and West Ham still want him in the summer, they'll know what to pay, hopefully minimising any potential drama.

Who is Nahitan Nandez?

Nandez, 24, is a diminutive midfielder at just 5ft 7in tall, but he's a relentless, hard-working player with that signature Uruguayan bite, whilst he's also quick across the ground and more than capable on the ball.

A box-to-box midfielder who can get stuck in and win the ball back, his relentless style would be a great fit for Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side, with their high-energy pressing.

Signing him in January may have been difficult for the Whites, given that Cagliari will no doubt demand huge money for him, but he should be a prime target if Leeds win promotion.

West Ham may still be in the market for Nandez in the summer, but with Tomas Soucek on board now, that seems less likely – but both the Hammers and the Whites will still have some hope of signing Nandez, with Cagliari seemingly preparing for his exit even with this new deal.