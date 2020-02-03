Report: Hasenhuttl signing wanted Southampton exit, January move to title-chasing side collapsed

A return to the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig was reportedly on the cards for Kevin Danso - but the Premier League flop is stuck with The Saints.

Kevin Danso is unhappy with life on the Southampton bench but saw a move to Bundesliga title hopefuls RB Leipzig collapse on transfer deadline day, according to BILD.

In truth, the Austria international only has himself to blame.

Danso has found game time hard to come by since joining The Saints on loan from Augsburg but it’s fair to say that he has hardly seized his opportunities when they have arrived. The 21-year-old was all at sea during that infamous 9-0 home defeat to Leicester in the autumn and was hauled off at half-time during a 3-1 loss against local rivals Bournemouth too.

In his most recent appearance, the 1-1 FA Cup draw with Tottenham, Danso was perhaps lucky to stay on the pitch after a series of rash challenges.

According to BILD, the former MK Dons youngster was hoping to bring a premature end to his time at St Mary’s in January but, once the deadline passed, a purported move to Leipzig had failed to materialise.

With Leipzig battling Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table, Danso might be ruing such a missed opportunity. Especially as a return to Germany would have seen him link up with Julian Nagelsmann, a coach renowned for his ability to help young players realise their potential.

Instead, Danso will now be hopeful of getting his head down and forcing his way into Hasenhuttl’s first-team. That, however, could be easier said than done.