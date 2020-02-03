Report explains why unpopular £64k-a-week West Ham man has snubbed four potential transfers

West Ham United midfielder Carlos Sanchez chose not to leave in January.

According to Football.London, West Ham United midfielder Carlos Sanchez has decided to stay put despite interest from four clubs in January.

It's claimed that Turkish Antalyaspor wanted Sanchez, and so did three Spanish clubs – Leganes, Huesca and Cadiz – with West Ham seemingly willing to let him go.

However, Sanchez allegedly snubbed all of them in order to try and fight for his place with West Ham, despite the fact that he has just six months left on his deal.

It seems unrealistic to think that Sanchez would actually force his way back in, and West Ham will likely just let him see out the final months of his £64,000-a-week contract before letting him leave for free.

Sanchez, 32, has been a complete disaster for West Ham since joining from Fiorentina in 2018, having been brought in as experienced cover in midfield.

Yet it's hard to think of any contribution the Colombian has made in East London, with none of his 18 appearances in the West Ham first team leaving a lasting memory, whilst his performance against West Bromwich Albion prompted an angry response from fans, with Sanchez far from popular.

West Ham may be frustrated that Sanchez will now be sat around at the London Stadium not playing until he leaves, as he wasn't even on the bench against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Tomas Soucek's arrival makes it even less likely that Sanchez will play again for West Ham, leaving fans to count down the days until the midfielder leaves, and his huge wages are off the books.