Report: Everton are set to offer Mason Holgate a new contract

The 23-year-old has had a fine season for the Toffees so far.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Everton are set to offer a new and improved contract to keep hold of Mason Holgate beyond the end of his current deal.

The former England under-21 international spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion in the Championship where he impressed as a right-back.

Holgate was widely expected to be sold earlier in the summer transfer window but Everton's failure to land a new centre-half gave him the opportunity to play this season.

The 23-year-old has grabbed that chance with both hands and has played 22 times in all competitions so far this season. Holgate has featured as a centre-half, a defensive midfielder as well as at right-back which has impressed the Everton hierarchy.

Holgate has played every single minute of every game since Carlo Ancelotti's appointment and there is no reason why that will change this term. The youngster has jumped above Michael Keane in the pecking order and Everton are right to plan their future with him.

Holgate's current deal at Goodison Park expires in the summer of 2022. The interest in him from other clubs will increase as the days go on with The Sun claiming that Newcastle, Sheffield United and Bournemouth were all interested in signing him last month.

It was claimed that the Toffees value Holgate at just £14 million which would be a huge bargain for all of the clubs involved. That price is certain to decrease as his contract runs down and Everton will be making a huge mistake if they don't convince him to pen a new deal in the coming weeks and months.