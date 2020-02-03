Quick links

Report: Arsenal and Everton tried for several days to sign 22-year-old - and it isn't over yet

Olly Dawes
Lille's Gabriel during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Montpellier HSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on December 13, 2019 in Lille, France.
Arsenal and Everton reportedly wanted to sign Lille's Gabriel.

According to Le10 Sport, Arsenal and Everton both failed with bids to sign Lille defender Gabriel during the January transfer window – but still want him this summer.

It's claimed that 'for several days' both Premier League teams sent offers to Lille, but none of the bids met their expectations, so were rejected.

Lille subsequently offered Gabriel a new two-year deal, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023 – in theory at least.

 

Both Arsenal and Everton are thought to be keen on Gabriel for the summer, meaning Lille will have to stand firm again in a matter of months.

Who is Gabriel?

Gabriel, 22, joined Lille from Avai in 2017, and spent time on loan with Troyes and Dinamo Zagreb before becoming a fixture of the Lille side.

A 6ft 3in centre back with strength and aerial ability, but he's also left-footed – and finding left-footed centre backs to bring balance when playing out from the back is a desirable quality right now.

Arsenal just signed Pablo Mari for similar reasons, whilst Everton don't have a left-footed centre back in their ranks, making Gabriel hugely appealing.

As a young centre back with a rare set of abilities, Gabriel will likely command a huge fee – and Lille may hope for a bidding war, strengthening their position with that new contract ahead of the summer.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

