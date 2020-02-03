Quick links

Report: £11m man targeted by Russian giants after Rangers move fell through

Danny Owen
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers tried and failed to sign Matej Vydra from Premier League Burnley - now CSKA Moscow reportedly want him.

Matej Vydra of Burnley during the Carabao Cup Second Round fixture between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor on August 28, 2019 in Burnley, England.

£11 million Burnley flop Matej Vydra saw a move to Rangers fall through on transfer deadline day but, according to The Mirror (3 February, page 44) he could now be on his way to Russia with CSKA Moscow.

Thanks to an ill-timed calf injury suffered by Jermain Defoe during the disappointing defeat to Hearts, The Gers went into the final few days of the transfer window under pressure to bring a new centre-forward to Ibrox.

But after they failed to agree a deal for Vydra, Steven Gerrard’s side were forced to turn their attention to Hibernian’s Florian Kamberi, landing the Swiss giant on loan until the end of the season.

 

That has left Vydra, who also saw moves to Nottingham Forest and West Brom fail to materialise (Bristol Live), stuck between a rock and a hard place.

The Czech Republic international might have set Burnley back £11 million in 2018 but he is little more than an expensive millstone these days. Vydra has played just 100 minutes of Premier League football all season with each of his six appearances coming from the bench.

Matej Vydra of Burnley battles for possession with Jack Baldwin of Sunderland AFC during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor on August 28, 2019...

With the Russian transfer window running until February 21st, however, there is still hope for a striker who is desperate to rebuild his reputation after 18 months in the wilderness.

And The Mirror reports that CSKA Moscow, who are sitting a distant fourth in the domestic league, could come to Vydra’s rescue over the next few weeks. Though the former Derby and Watford talisman could be forgiven for wondering what might have been.

Rangers are still in the title race despite a difficult run of form and through to the knockout stages of the Europa League. That is more than can be said for an under-performing CSKA side.

Matej Vydra of Burnley celebrates his goal during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Port Vale and Burnley at Vale Park on July 20, 2019 in Burslem, England.

