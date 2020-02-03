Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Sunderland

League One

Championship

Premier League

Recent Huddersfield trialist among players trying to win Sunderland contracts

Aiden Cusick
A general view of The Stadium Of Light, home of Sunderland prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Lincoln City at Stadium of Light on January 4, 2020 in Sunderland,...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three West Bromwich Albion players and one from Reading appeared in Sunderland's latest under-23-team fixture.

Kevin Healy of West Bromwich Albion during the Premier League 2 match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United at The Hawthorns on November 23, 2018 in West Bromwich, England.

The recent Huddersfield Town trialist Kevin Healy is one of three West Bromwich Albion youngsters who played for Sunderland's Under-23s on Sunday.

Healy appeared for Huddersfield against Sunderland last month.

 

But the Terriers now seem unlikely to offer a contract to the Irish centre-back.

Healy's West Brom teammates Sam Wilding and Stan Asomugah were also named in Sunderland's starting XI to face West Ham United's U23s, as well as the Reading midfielder Tyler Frost

Wilding and Asomugah extended their West Brom contracts in the summer transfer window, though all three players' deals are thought to expire at the end of this season - hence their apparent search for new clubs.

But it remains to be seen if either of the trio, or Frost, will be taken on by Sunderland full-time.

Despite their League One status, Sunderland boast a category one academy just like West Brom's - whose U23s they compete against at Premier League 2 Division 2 level.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Captains Paul Glatzel of Liverpool and Kieran Phillips of Everton lead their teams onto the pitch at the start of the U18 Premier League game at The...

Huddersfield, who currently run a category four academy, recently signed another of their recent trialists, Kieran Phillips, on a loan deal from Everton.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch