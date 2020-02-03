Recent Huddersfield trialist among players trying to win Sunderland contracts

Three West Bromwich Albion players and one from Reading appeared in Sunderland's latest under-23-team fixture.

The recent Huddersfield Town trialist Kevin Healy is one of three West Bromwich Albion youngsters who played for Sunderland's Under-23s on Sunday.

Healy appeared for Huddersfield against Sunderland last month.

But the Terriers now seem unlikely to offer a contract to the Irish centre-back.

Healy's West Brom teammates Sam Wilding and Stan Asomugah were also named in Sunderland's starting XI to face West Ham United's U23s, as well as the Reading midfielder Tyler Frost.

Wilding and Asomugah extended their West Brom contracts in the summer transfer window, though all three players' deals are thought to expire at the end of this season - hence their apparent search for new clubs.

But it remains to be seen if either of the trio, or Frost, will be taken on by Sunderland full-time.

Despite their League One status, Sunderland boast a category one academy just like West Brom's - whose U23s they compete against at Premier League 2 Division 2 level.

Huddersfield, who currently run a category four academy, recently signed another of their recent trialists, Kieran Phillips, on a loan deal from Everton.