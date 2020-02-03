Quick links

Rangers player's move off to unfortunate start before he's even kicked a ball

Aiden Cusick
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has allowed Glenn Middleton to leave Ibrox on loan for a second time.

Could it be a case of out of the frying pan and into the fire for Rangers' Glenn Middleton?

After falling out of Steven Gerrard's plans at Rangers, Middleton was loaned to Hibernian last summer.

But his game time dried up after a change of manager at Easter Road, prompting a premature Ibrox return for the winger last month.

 

And despite there being several clubs credited with an interest throughout the January transfer window, it was not until the day after the deadline that Middleton's latest temporary move was eventually ratified.

But within 48 hours of his arrival as a Bradford City player - and before he even kicked a competitive ball for the Bantams - Middleton encountered further dugout upheaval through the sacking of Gary Bowyer.

The 20-year-old - not to mention Rangers - will hope that the next City boss rates him has highly as their predecessor.

Otherwise, it could be back to square one for Middleton at Ibrox next season.

Rangers fans - what does the future hold for Middleton?

