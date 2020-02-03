Rangers new boy responds when asked about relationship with Neil Lennon amid 2019 reports

Rangers have lured striker Florian Kamberi to Ibrox.

Rangers new boy Florian Kamberi has admitted to The Scottish Sun that it's 'funny' how football works now he's going up against Neil Lennon.

The Gers swooped on deadline day to sign Kamberi on loan until the end of the season, raiding Hibernian for the centre forward after Jermain Defoe's injury.

Kamberi made his debut as a Rangers player on Saturday, coming on as a late substitute in the 0-0 draw against Aberdeen at Ibrox, with some fans a little frustrated that Steven Gerrard didn't bring him on earlier.

The Swiss attacker will hope to settle in quickly at Rangers, having done similar at Hibs in 2018 with nine goals in 14 games on loan at Easter Road.

21 goals in 70 games as a permanent Hibs player has been slightly less impressive, but he's now charged with the task of scoring the goals to take down Celtic and boss Lennon – the man who brought Kamberi to Hibs.

Lennon got the best out of Kamberi in that loan spell, but reports from the Daily Record last year suggested that the pair had a huge fall-out at Hibs, leading to Lennon being suspended and then sacked.

Unsurprisingly, Kamberi's return to Glasgow has sparked up talk of his relationship with Lennon again, with the striker admitting that it's funny how football works, branding the football world 'small'.

Kamberi added that he had a successful time with Lennon, and didn't go anywhere near any suggestions of a fractious relationship with the Celtic boss, but instead put his focus on Rangers and Gerrard – which will mean focusing on taking down Celtic.

“The football world is very small and it’s funny how it works sometimes,” said Kamberi. “At one time Neil Lennon was my coach and I was scoring goals for him. But now he’s on one side and I’m on the other, and we are trying to do the best for our respective teams.”

“We had a successful time together, but what I had with him is now in the past. Now I’m here and fully focused with Rangers and Steven Gerrard as my manager,” he added.