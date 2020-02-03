Ragnarok season 2: Netflix fans call for more of the Norwegian superhero series

Netflix's Ragnarok arrived on January 31st and fans are already calling for more episodes!

While Netflix is best known for its big-budget drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher, the streaming service has also branched out in recent years to better accommodate its global audience.

One way this has happened in recent years is through the increasing number of international films and TV series ending up on the streaming service.

The most recent and high-profile of these international releases is Ragnarok, a Norwegian drama that tells of superpowered teenagers and the end of the world.

Ragnarok only released on Netflix on January 31st but that hasn't stopped fans who have binged the whole season from calling for more episodes.

THE STARS OF RAGNAROK: Meet the Norwegian actress about to take Netflix by storm

What is Netflix's Ragnarok about?

Netflix's Ragnarok, not to be confused with Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok, is a Norwegian drama series, helmed by Danish production company SAM, that follows a group of school-age teenagers as their small town is beset by pollution, melting glaciers and unpredictable weather.

Only a superhuman force, a boy with the powers of Thor himself, can stop the coming end of days and protect the town from Ragnarok.

Fans are desperate for a second season

It's safe to say that fans who have binged the whole first season of Ragnarok have taken kindly to the series and are eagerly awaiting a second season.

Fans have therefore wasted no time in taking to the likes of Twitter to voice their hopes that Ragnarok will be back for season 2.

One Twitter user commented: "Just finished the Ragnarok series on Netflix. And I want (need) season 2, thank you."

While another added: "Ragnarok was great!! On pins and needles waiting for season 2."

And finally, this fan used an image from the final episode to sum up their feelings about waiting for a second season.

Will there be a season 2?

At the time of writing, it has not been confirmed whether or not Netflix will renew Ragnarok for a second season.

However, Netflix usually take several months to decide whether to continue with a show or not and as Ragnarok was only released on January 31st, it's too soon to say.

Although, given the way in which Ragnarok's first season ends, there's definitely scope for more episodes if viewing figures for the show are good enough, especially with the quote that concludes the episode: "Many believe that Ragnarok is the end, they are wrong. It's where it all begins."

We will, of course, keep you updated if and when we learn anything regarding Ragnarok's future.