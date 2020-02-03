Quick links

‘Put our dummies back’: Dorigo’s passionate message to Leeds fans, Andrea Radrizzani’s take

Subhankar Mondal
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United lost at the weekend.

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has backed Tony Dorigo’s message to the fans on Twitter.

Former Leeds star Dorigo has urged the Elland Road faithful to be patient and be optimistic despite the team’s defeat at the weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side suffered a loss at the hands of Wigan Athletic at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

 

Dorigo wants the Leeds fans to be calm and optimistic, and club chairman Radrizzani has backed his stance.

Back in action

Leeds will return to action this coming Saturday evening when they take on Nottingham Forest away from home at the City Ground in the Championship.

The West Yorkshire outfit are second in the league table at the moment with 55 points from 30 matches, a point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion and three points clear of third-placed Fulham.

Meanwhile, Forest currently find themselves fourth in the standings with 51 points from 30 games.

The Reds also lost at the weekend, going down 2-1 to Birmingham City away from home in the Championship.

