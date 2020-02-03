'Pure genius': Garth Crooks blown away by Liverpool player

Roberto Firmino set up three goals for Liverpool on Saturday.

Garth Crooks has highlighted the 'pure genius' of Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian forward set up no fewer than three goals in the Reds' 4-0 demolition of Southampton on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp's side moved 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

First, Firmino's back heel allowed space for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to open the scoring for Liverpool.

The former Hoffenheim hitman, signed by Brendan Rodgers in 2015, then plucked a sky-high Trent Alexander-Arnold clearance out of the air with a sublime first touch, before releasing Jordan Henderson to make it two.

Firmino's played in Mo Salah to add the hosts' fourth late on, and the BBC pundit was left raving about his performance.

He said to BBC Sport: "The Brazilian played half this game as though the ball was stuck to his feet.

"The touch he displayed when he took the ball out of the sky and placed it perfectly in his path, prior to playing an inch-perfect pass for Henderson to score was pure genius."

The 28-year-old now has 10 goals and 12 assists across all competitions for the Anfield club this season.

He doesn't always get the headlines of Salah or Sadio Mane, but Firmino is no less of a contributing factor as to why Klopp's side are set to win the title.