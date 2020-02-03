Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Pure genius': Garth Crooks blown away by Liverpool player

Shane Callaghan
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates with Roberto Firmino after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Roberto Firmino set up three goals for Liverpool on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates with Roberto Firmino after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on...

Garth Crooks has highlighted the 'pure genius' of Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian forward set up no fewer than three goals in the Reds' 4-0 demolition of Southampton on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp's side moved 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

First, Firmino's back heel allowed space for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to open the scoring for Liverpool.

The former Hoffenheim hitman, signed by Brendan Rodgers in 2015, then plucked a sky-high Trent Alexander-Arnold clearance out of the air with a sublime first touch, before releasing Jordan Henderson to make it two.

 

Firmino's played in Mo Salah to add the hosts' fourth late on, and the BBC pundit was left raving about his performance.

He said to BBC Sport: "The Brazilian played half this game as though the ball was stuck to his feet.

"The touch he displayed when he took the ball out of the sky and placed it perfectly in his path, prior to playing an inch-perfect pass for Henderson to score was pure genius."

The 28-year-old now has 10 goals and 12 assists across all competitions for the Anfield club this season.

He doesn't always get the headlines of Salah or Sadio Mane, but Firmino is no less of a contributing factor as to why Klopp's side are set to win the title.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool Celebrates scoring a goal to make it 2-0 with Roberto Firmino of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch