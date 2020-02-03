Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

'Probably the worst I've seen': Ex-pro tears into West Ham United player

Shane Callaghan
West Ham United unveil new signing Roberto Jimenez Gago at The London Stadium on May 31, 2019 in London, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Roberto didn't have a good first six months at West Ham United, it's fair to say.

Replacement goalkeeper Roberto of West Ham United in action during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United at Vitality Stadium on September 28, 2019 in...

Former Premier League goalkeeper Nicky Weaver believes that Darren Randolph is a major upgrade on West Ham United's Roberto.

The Irons brought Randolph back to East London last month after selling him to Middlesbrough in 2017.

West Ham paid the penalty for not having a quality second-choice goalkeeper in their ranks earlier in the season when Lukasz Fabianski was out injured.

Roberto, who joined the Hammers last summer, originally replaced the injured Pole, but the 33-year-old made a series of calamitous errors during his eight Premier League games under Manuel Pellegrini.

 

David Martin, who started the season as United's third-choice option, eventually displaced the Spaniard.

And Weaver, who made over 150 league appearances for Manchester City, says that Roberto is potentially the worst senior goalkeeper that he's seen in England's top flight.

"I always have sympathy when goalkeepers get flack. I felt for him but no disrespect to him but he's probably the worst [goalkeeper] I've seen in the Premier League," he told Sky Sports' Football Social.

"I don't want to have a pop at him but he just wasn't up for the job. It's so important to have a reliable number two. Randolph's come in. They know him. He's a safe pair of hands."

Newly-appointed boss David Moyes axed the former Espanyol stopper and sent him on loan to Deportivo Alaves in Spain, after Randolph was signed.

Signing Roberto was one of several questionable transfers that Pellegrini and ex-Director of Football Mario Husillos made last summer, with a £45 million move for striker Sebastien Haller - who has scored six times in 24 league outings - perhaps the biggest of them all.

Roberto of West Ham United during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Newport County and West Ham United at Rodney Parade on August 27, 2019 in Newport, Wales.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch