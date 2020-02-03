Pokémon Go: How to get Woobat from the February Research Breakthrough

The gist of what you must know about how to get Woobat in Pokemon Go during the February Research Breakthrough.

Niantic's February Research Breakthrough event for Pokémon Go has come about with the beginning of the month. While tomorrow players will be able to encounter Tornadus as a tier 5 raid, Pokétrainers now have the entire month to get the newly-added Woobat.

Pokétrainers had the opportunity yesterday to catch Minccino and evolve it into Cincinno. This was during a very limited research event on February 2nd that only lasted a few hours. Fortunately, you have a lot more time to get Woobat during Niantic's special Research Breakthrough.

Below you'll discover a simple summary of what's required to get the newly-added flying monstrosity in Pokémon Go.

How to get Woobat in Pokémon Go during the February Research Breakthrough

You must confront Woobat in the February Research Breakthrough encounters to get it in Pokémon Go.

As for how long you'll be able to encounter and get Woobat, you have from February 1st until March 1st at 13:00 PST/16:00 EST.

In order to encounter the flying-type Pokémon during this window of opportunity, you must collect seven daily stamps by completing February Research Tasks.

Completing a task will reward you with a stamp that is marked with the date you attained it. You can't get seven stamps in a single day, you must gather them over seven separate ones.

As for why Woobat was added to the game this February, it's because its heart-shaped nose makes it appropriate for - what else - every dude's least favourite holiday, Valentine's Day.

In regard to the Psychic and Flying-type addition, Niantic provided the following brief description in their blog post about February events for Pokémon Go:

"This Psychic- and Flying-type Pokémon uses the suction from its nose to stick to cave walls as it sleeps. The heart-shaped mark it leaves on skin is said to bring good fortune, so we hope an encounter with Woobat will bring you not only good luck but also a new friend!"

You can check out the February Research Tasks for Pokémon Go by clicking here.

Woobat is now available as a Research Breakthrough encounter! ❤️ Wondering why it’s making its debut in February, the month of love? Maybe it has something to do with the shape of its nose... — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 1, 2020

Pokémon Go Valentine's Celebration 2020

With Woobat having been added to Pokémon Go this February thanks to his thematic relevance to Valentine's Day, it's no surprise that Niantic are continuing their tradition of celebrating the month of love with a special event.

This event will commence on February 14th and last until February 17th. It will commence at 08:00 and conclude at 22:00 in your local time.

As for what the event will include, it'll massively increase your odds of encountering pink Pokémon "in the wild, in raids, in Eggs, and as Field Research Encounters".

In addition, "Audino, the Hearing Pokémon, and Alomomola, the Caring Pokémon, will be making their Pokémon GO debut!" These Pokémon will be rare so you'll need luck on your side to encounter them.

Finally, Niantic will also host a special Raid Day on February 15th from 14:00 until 17:00 in your local time. This Raid Day will feature Lickitung in four-star raids and it'll know Body Slam.