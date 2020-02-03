Player Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly close to signing in Jan allegedly open to PL transfer

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly wanted to sign Kalidou Koulibaly in January.

Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the best central defenders in Serie A, and the Napoli star was reportedly on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

Spanish publication El Desmarque claimed last month that Koulibaly was "really close" to joining Tottenham.

The Express reported in January of interest in the Senegal international from West Ham United, Tottenham and Chelsea.

No move materialised, and the defender is still at Napoli, but a new report in the British media has claimed that that could change at the end of the season.

According to The Daily Star, Manchester United want to sign the 28-year-old central defender in the summer of 2020.

The report has claimed that the former Genk and Metz defender is open to the idea of moving to the Premier League.

Should Tottenham Hotspur make a move?

Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen are the three main central defenders at Spurs, and they are all very good.

However, if Spurs want to challenge for the Premier League title next season, and if they finish in the top four this campaign, then they could do with someone like Koulibaly, who is at the peak of his powers and will be make their defence even better.