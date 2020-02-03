Paul Merson’s theory why Crystal Palace couldn’t sign West Ham United player

West Ham United signed reported Crystal Palace target Jarrod Bowen from Hull City in January.

Paul Merson suggested his theory on Sky Sports News (1:43pm, February 1, 2020) why Crystal Palace could not sign Jarrod Bowen before he joined West Ham United from Hull City in the January transfer window.

Bowen moved to Premier League club West Ham from Championship side Hull on January transfer deadline day for a fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £22 million.

The report has stated that West Ham’s Premier League rivals Palace had agreed a deal with the 23-year-old forward, who is claimed to be earning £60,000 per week as salary.

The London Evening Standard claimed of interest from Palace in Kyle Walker-Peters and Yannick Carrasco, but the Eagles could not sign either player.

Former Arsenal star Merson believes that Palace could not sign Bowen because West Ham paid him more.

Merson said about Bowen on Sky Sports News (1:43pm, February 1, 2020): “Obviously Bowen has gone and got what he wanted at West Ham.

“Now, surely, if Crystal Palace offered the same as West Ham, you would look at it and think, one has got a chance of getting relegated, and the other one not going to get relegated.

"So for me, it looks like if all these players are turning them down, then it has got to do with the wages.”

Bowen made 29 appearances in the Championship for Hull this season before his move to West Ham, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Palace are 14th in the Premier League table at the moment with 30 points from 25 matches, while West Ham currently find themselves 18th in the standings with 24 points.

Meanwhile, Palace are interested in signing Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis in the January transfer window and are also monitoring Rayan Ait-Nouri, according to The Sun, while West Ham manager David Moyes has given his take on the performance of Tomas Soucek against Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend.

Moyes told Football.London on Saturday: "Tomas was very unlucky today not to score a couple of goals. I thought for his debut he did very well.”