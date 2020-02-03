Quick links

Our view: Double exit may be Tottenham's biggest win of the season

Tottenham let both Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose leave in the transfer window.

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with team mate Danny Rose after scoring during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Wembley Stadium on...

Call it 'addition by subtraction'. Tottenham might be a better team with Danny Rose and Christian Eriksen gone.

Right back to the start of the season, something has not been right at Spurs. Mauricio Pochettino hinted at it.

The former Spurs boss told The Mirror back in September: "Maybe performances are good but we need this mental connection, this energy to be all together, not to have different agendas in the squad. We need time again to build that togetherness."

 

The transfer window has allowed players who no longer wanted to be at Tottenham, to leave.

Eriksen wanted a new challenge, that has been obvious all season, while Rose's commitment has been questioned ever since his 2017 interview with The Sun in which he said he wanted a pay rise.

Now Spurs have got rid of them both, with Eriksen joining Inter Milan, and Rose signing for Newcastle United on loan.

Christian Eriksen of FC Internazionale is challenged by Erick Pulgar of ACF Fiorentina during the Coppa Italia Quarter Final match between FC Internazionale and ACF Fiorentina at San Siro...

Tottenham looked very 'together' out there against Manchester City, battling as a team to an impressive win.

Is the team spirit instantly improved after Eriksen and Rose are gone? Are the players all finally pulling in the same direction?

Perhaps this is an overreaction, but it's not just one game. This ties in the disjointed half season of performances which came before, with Rose and Eriksen around.

Tottenham have a new start, and new signing Steven Bergwijn definitely helps.

But getting rid of the two who wanted out, could be just as important.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrate with hes team mates Serge Aurier and Tanguy Ndombele after scoring goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

