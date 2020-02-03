Our view: Double exit may be Tottenham's biggest win of the season

Tottenham let both Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose leave in the transfer window.

Call it 'addition by subtraction'. Tottenham might be a better team with Danny Rose and Christian Eriksen gone.

Right back to the start of the season, something has not been right at Spurs. Mauricio Pochettino hinted at it.

The former Spurs boss told The Mirror back in September: "Maybe performances are good but we need this mental connection, this energy to be all together, not to have different agendas in the squad. We need time again to build that togetherness."

The transfer window has allowed players who no longer wanted to be at Tottenham, to leave.

Eriksen wanted a new challenge, that has been obvious all season, while Rose's commitment has been questioned ever since his 2017 interview with The Sun in which he said he wanted a pay rise.

Now Spurs have got rid of them both, with Eriksen joining Inter Milan, and Rose signing for Newcastle United on loan.

Tottenham looked very 'together' out there against Manchester City, battling as a team to an impressive win.

Is the team spirit instantly improved after Eriksen and Rose are gone? Are the players all finally pulling in the same direction?

Perhaps this is an overreaction, but it's not just one game. This ties in the disjointed half season of performances which came before, with Rose and Eriksen around.

Tottenham have a new start, and new signing Steven Bergwijn definitely helps.

But getting rid of the two who wanted out, could be just as important.