'Not something we would consider': Premier League boss reacts to West Ham's £22m deal

West Ham United beat Crystal Palace to Jarrod Bowen.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has told London News Online that the club did hold discussions about signing Jarrod Bowen, but couldn't consider buying him.

Bowen, 23, had become a star at Hull City, smashing 16 goals and seven assists for the Tigers this season, having racked up 22 goals and four assists last term.

The winger has attracted interest from many Premier League clubs in recent times, and he went into deadline day on Friday expecting to move on.

Crystal Palace had been strongly linked with Bowen, but they ended up losing ground in the race to London rivals West Ham – and the Hammers secured his signature.

In what was a protracted saga over the course of the day, West Ham did finally sign Bowen in the dying hours of the window, paying a £22million fee (Guardian).

Bowen was paraded as a West Ham player as the Hammers squandered a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 with Brighton and Hove Albion, meaning fans may hope that Bowen can have a big impact for David Moyes.

Now, Palace boss Hodgson has commented on the situation, admitting that talks were held with Hull about a deal to take Bowen on loan, and then potentially buy him this summer.

Hodgson completely ruled out the idea of immediately buying him, suggesting that they wouldn't even consider doing the deal West Ham secured, seemingly feeling that the finances of the deal were beyond the Eagles.

“There was a discussion that Hull might consider loaning him for a period of time with an option to buy, and that interested us,” said Hodgson. “But there was never any question that we would go in and buy him outright.”

“So when West Ham went in and bought him outright, that’s something they’re entitled to do but that’s not something we would consider doing,” he added.