Souness shares what Mourinho told him, states what Spurs have which is 'the best in the world'

Tottenham Hotspur recorded all three points against Manchester City yesterday.

Graeme Souness has lauded Tottenham's stadium as the 'best in the world' but he thinks that the North London club are 'not a big team' because of the quality of players they have in their squad.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League (02/02/2020 at 1:10 pm), Souness shared that Jose Mourinho told him that he is well aware that he 'doesn't have a bundle of money to spend', but he thinks the Spurs boss will make big changes to his squad in the summer.

"I still think he's finding out about the players he has got," Souness told Sky Sports. "Some of them will not be here next year if he gets his way and he'll want new faces in.

"I mean he did say to us, both privately and when he has been on with us, that he knows that they don't have a bundle of money to spend. But I still think he would want to freshen it up.

"This is Spurs. This stadium if the best football stadium in the world, I know of. It deserves a big team and right now, Spurs are not a big team. They are too hit and miss. And that irritates you as a manager."

Tottenham recorded a much-needed three points against Manchester City on Sunday, with Steven Bergwijn scoring on his debut.

It was a special moment for the 22-year-old, who took his goal in a brilliant fashion after the ball fell to him inside the penalty area.

Bergwijn was Tottenham's standout signing in January, but it remains to be seen if Mourinho will make further and bigger changes in the summer.

If he is to target the best players then the North London outfit have to be playing Champions League football and that win against City helps their cause.

Following fourth-placed Chelsea recording a point at Leicester, Spurs have now moved into fifth in the league and are four points behind their London rivals.