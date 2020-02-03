Quick links

Noel Whelan criticises Leeds boss over rarely-seen player

The Leeds United striker hasn't played for Marcelo Bielsa since 2018.

Noel Whelan has criticised Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa for not using Ryan Edmondson.

Bielsa omitted new signing Jean-Kevin Augustin from the squad for Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Wigan Athletic at Elland Road.

In doing so, Leeds lacked a game-changing option off the bench and the Under-23 marksman might've replaced or joined a misfiring Patrick Bamford in attack when Bielsa's side needed a goal.

Instead, Tyler Roberts, who had played once since November, was the Argentine's Hail-Mary option and it didn't work out as the Whites slumped to a third defeat in four games.

 

Edmondson hasn't made a senior appearance for United since 2018, but the former United marksman believes that January was the ideal opportunity to re-introduce him in light of Eddie Nketiah's recall by Arsenal.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: "We got rid of Nketiah, we've gone without a natural striker [to bring on] for three weeks. He's [Edmondson] been sitting there, in the 23s, banging the goals in for fun. If it's the only option you have, you've got to use the option."

Thing is, Bielsa must be a lot more familiar with Edmondson than Whelan is, and the former Lazio and Athletic Bilbao coach has clearly decided that he isn't quite ready.

And when you consider his age, it's understandable.

Despite his height, build and experience, Edmondson, who made his Leeds debut under Paul Heckingbottom, is still only 18 and this is the Championship.

It's a fierce division and there's no sense in ruining a player's confidence before he's ready for the step-up.

