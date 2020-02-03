Neil Lennon admits Celtic decision on one player last month was ‘awkward’

Craig Gordon is out of contract at Neil Lennon’s Celtic at the end of the season.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has explained to The Scottish Sun why Craig Gordon was not sold in the January transfer window.

According to The Scottish Sun, Heart of Midlothian wanted to sign Gordon from Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic last month.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper has fallen down the pecking order at the Hoops and is out of contract at the Glasgow giants at the end of the season.

With Fraser Forster the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper and Scott Bain back to fitness, it is very unlikely that Gordon will get any playing time between now and the end of the season.

Celtic manager Lennon has explained why Gordon was not allowed to leave the Glasgow giants in January.

Lennon told The Scottish Sun: “It’s an awkward decision for everyone. From the club’s point of view we don’t want to let him go, but from a human side I can totally understand where he’s coming from. “

"It’s hard for a keeper, it’s a completely individual position but he’s training great, he looks great, it’s just that Fraser Forster is our No 1 choice right now.

“Scott is fit, but he’s still having a bit of a problem every now and then with the thumb.”

Leaving Celtic

Gordon is 37 years of age, and it is hard to see the Scotsman offered a new contract by Celtic or the player accepting it.

The former Heart of Midlothian goalkeeper is still a very good player who can do a brilliant job for any team in the Scottish Premiership, and he should be able to find a new team in the summer of 2020.