'Moyes levels of lunacy': Some Liverpool fans hit back after 49-year-old's thinly-veiled dig

Amir Mir
Liverpool are now 22 points clear of the current Premier League champions Manchester City.

Manchester City manager

Liverpool fans on Twitter have hit back at Pep Guardiola for his comments after his Manchester City side suffered yet another defeat in the Premier League on Sunday. 

After Liverpool recorded yet another three points in the Premier League on Saturday, they moved a mammoth 22 points clear of the second-placed side. 

 

Whilst the title is heading to Anfield, Guardiola's men still had the chance to prove they have still got it and just delay the inevitable, but they suffered a defeat in North London. 

After the match, Guardiola, 49, appeared to aim a thinly-veiled dig at ex-Premier League chief Richard Scudamore about whether he and those in charge of the Premier League are 'concerned' about Liverpool heading towards winning the title in such a way, as quoted by the Guardian. 

“Two seasons ago there was the owner of the Premier League who said that could not happen again, it’s not good for the Premier League for City to win the title in that way, with 100 points,” said Guardiola, as quoted by The Guardian. “Now it’s Liverpool, you have to be concerned if you are the owner of the Premier League."

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City gives his team instructions during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on January 29,...

Guardiola's comments haven't sat well with the Liverpool faithful who feel that the former Barcelona coach is lacking 'class' for his comments. 

Both City and Liverpool played out a dramatic title-race last season when the Manchester club won the title by just one point. 

The levels both teams reached were pretty incredible, but it seems as though Jurgen Klopp's side have taken the game to yet another level.

They are just games away from being crowned champions of England and there could even be the possibility that they could go unbeaten throughout this current campaign. 

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans reacting to Guardiola's comments: 

