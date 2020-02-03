Missing Leeds youngster appears to have undergone yet another scan

Will Huffer has yet to appear for Leeds United this season.

The young Leeds United goalkeeper Will Huffer appears to have undergone another scan last week.

Huffer signed a one-year extension to his contract last summer, but the has failed to feature since - either at first-team or under-23 level.

That prompted some Leeds supporters to express concern about his whereabouts.

But some of the mystery was removed when the 21-year-old added the following image to his Instagram story early last month.

Missing Leeds goalkeeper Will Huffer posted the following update as to his whereabouts earlier #lufc. pic.twitter.com/VOQfpcQunH — Footballer Instagram Stories (@BallerStories) January 15, 2020

The details of his issue remain - publicly - unknown.

But his latest update suggests that a resolution has yet to be found.

Missing Leeds U23s keeper Will Huffer appears to have undergone his second scan in the space of a month. pic.twitter.com/M9ya6fwGdI — Footballer Instagram Stories (@BallerStories) February 3, 2020

Huffer made his one and only Leeds appearance in a 2-0 win against Bristol City in November 2018, but was loaned to Barnet last new year.

The London-born shot-stopper will be keen to return as soon as possible, after another young goalkeeper, the Italian Elia Caprile, arrived at Elland Road in the January transfer window.

Huffer already had Kamil Miazek, Illan Meslier and Kiko Casilla for company in his position.

Meslier started Leeds Under-23s' 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday earlier, with Caprile on the bench.

