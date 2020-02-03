Quick links

Missing Leeds youngster appears to have undergone yet another scan

Aiden Cusick
General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Will Huffer has yet to appear for Leeds United this season.

Will Huffer of Leeds United looks on during the FA Cup Third Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United at Loftus Road on January 6, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

The young Leeds United goalkeeper Will Huffer appears to have undergone another scan last week.

Huffer signed a one-year extension to his contract last summer, but the has failed to feature since - either at first-team or under-23 level.

 

That prompted some Leeds supporters to express concern about his whereabouts.

But some of the mystery was removed when the 21-year-old added the following image to his Instagram story early last month.

The details of his issue remain - publicly - unknown.

But his latest update suggests that a resolution has yet to be found.

Huffer made his one and only Leeds appearance in a 2-0 win against Bristol City in November 2018, but was loaned to Barnet last new year.

The London-born shot-stopper will be keen to return as soon as possible, after another young goalkeeper, the Italian Elia Caprile, arrived at Elland Road in the January transfer window.

Elia Caprile of Italy U18 in action during the friendly match between Italy U18 and Selezione A at Centro Tecnico Federale di Coverciano on January 7, 2019 in Florence, Italy.

Huffer already had Kamil Miazek, Illan Meslier and Kiko Casilla for company in his position.

Meslier started Leeds Under-23s' 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday earlier, with Caprile on the bench.

