Mikel Arteta names slammed Arsenal star who looks very good in training

Shkodran Mustafi played well for Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has singled Shkodran Mustafi out for praise following Arsenal's draw at Burnley on Sunday.

The Gunners picked up their 13th stalemate of the Premier League season in yesterday's 0-0 at Turf Moor.

One of the reasons why Arsenal didn't concede was Mustafi, who had a solid game at centre-back.

The Germany international comfortably battered away everything that came anywhere near Bernd Leno's goal, whether it was with his head or his feet.

Mustafi had a shocker in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge last month, in an error which led to David Luiz being sent off.

Here's what Arteta said about the Arsenal defender after Sunday's draw. He told Football London: "Yeah, I said to him that he could make a mistake but I like his reaction afterward and the courage he had to play and make decisions. He's been training really well and I think you could see today how good he was."

Mustafi is a very unpopular figure among Arsenal fans and his mistake at Chelsea is just the latest in a very long line of gaffes he has committed since joining the North Londoners back in 2016.

But Arteta is right - he did bounce back well to his latest horror show and that indicates a degree of mental strength.

Mustafi needs to be top-class from here on out truthfully, after the club signed another centre-back in Pablo Mari toward the end of the January transfer window.