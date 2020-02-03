Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate raves about new loan signing Ravel Morrison from Sheffield United

Middlesbrough signed Ravel Morrison from Sheffield United on loan.

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate claims Ravel Morrison is an outstanding player following his arrival from Sheffield United, the Northern Echo report.

Boro signed Morrison on loan from United until the end of the season.

Morrison is widely regarded as a top talent. However, he has barely played any top-level football since shining for Queens Park Rangers back in 2013-14.

Woodgate, however, is sure his Boro side have signed a quality player.

“I just think he’s an absolutely outstanding player, and I think we can get the best out of him. People say he’s had issues, but who hasn’t had issues? I’ve had a few myself. It doesn’t concern me one little bit,” Woodgate explained.

“Go and meet him. I’ll bring him in here, see what you think of him. He’s a top lad, a really nice kid. Sometimes the press portray you in the wrong way, and I think that’s happened with Ravel.”

Morrison was touted by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson as one of the most talented players he has worked with.

The 27-year-old, however, has failed to fulfil his potential with his last notable run of regular football coming at West Ham United and QPR in the 2013-14 campaign.

He has since had spells with the likes of Cardiff City, Lazio, Atlas and again at QPR, failing to shine.

Sheffield United signed him last summer. However, he has featured for just 12 minutes in the Premier League for the Blades.

Middlesbrough will be hopeful he can reignite his best form at the Riverside Stadium with the Teesside club not yet safe from relegation.

Boro are 18th in the Championship table, seven points clear of the bottom three.