Memphis Depay reacts to Steven Bergwijn's Tottenham Hotspur debut

Tottenham Hotspur star had a dream debut.

Jose Mourinho selected new signing Steven Bergwijn as a starter in Tottenham's game with Manchester City.

His bold selection paid off with Bergwijn netting an opening goal to break the deadlock and inspire a 2-0 victory.

It was a special moment for Bergwijn, who was mobbed by his teammates after his opening strike.

His Dutch international teammate Memphis Depay was impressed too.

Depay sent a message on Instagram praising Bergwijn's big moment.

2020 is YoungKing season! #proud

Depay was hoping to star at Euro 2020 along with Bergwijn for Holland.

But an ACL injury suffered at the end of last year put paid to those ambitions.

He's clearly proud to see Bergwijn thriving, and this will inspire him to come back stronger than ever.