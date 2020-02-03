Meet Laura Dern’s mother Diane Ladd - the inspiration behind BAFTA's 2020 Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern followed in her inspirational mother's footsteps with her first-ever BAFTA win at the 2020 awards.

It's that time of year again when the best and brightest talents in the world of filmmaking come together to celebrate the astonishing work that has made its way to screens over the past year.

Last night (February 2nd) was the turn of the BAFTAs and saw the biggest names in Hollywood descend upon London's Royal Albert Hall for a night of film-related festivities.

While films like 1917 and Joker won big for categories such as Best Film and Best Original Score, actors Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger took home the trophies for Best Actor and Actress respectively.

In the Best Supporting Actress category, meanwhile, it was Marriage Story's Laura Dern who won the award and it's one that she will no doubt dedicate to her inspirational mother.

Laura Dern wins Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 BAFTAs

Laura Dern's acting career began at the age of just six years old when she joined her mother in the 1973 film White Lightning.

Since then she's gone on to appear in almost 90 film and TV roles and is one of the most recognisable actresses in Hollywood after appearing in blockbusters such as Jurassic Park and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

However, it was for her most recent effort, Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, for which 52-year-old Laura Dern won her first-ever BAFTA award for Best Supporting Actress.

Following in some famous footsteps

While Laura Dern already has several Golden Globes to her name, the BAFTA will no doubt take a special place in her heart after the win means she follows in the footsteps of her inspirational mother, Diane Ladd, who also won the Best Supporting Actress BAFTA back in 1976 for her role in the Martin Scorsese film Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore.

Diane's BAFTA win was clearly a huge inspiration to Laura Dern who made reference to her mother's trophy in her acceptance speech.

What has Diane Ladd been in?

Diane Ladd, whose full name is Rose Diane Ladner, began acting at the age of 14 when she appeared in the 1949 TV series The Big Story and she's still acting to this day at the age of 84.

In a career spanning over 70 years, it's hardly surprising to see that Ladd has almost 140 acting credits to her name with the most prominent roles in her career coming in the likes of 1990's Wild at Heart, 2015's Joy, 1974's Chinatown and, of course, the aforementioned Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore which not only won her a BAFTA but an Academy Award as well.

It'll be fascinating to see if Laura Dern can emulate her mother once again at the 2020 Oscars by taking home her first Academy Award later in February.