Matt Le Tissier says Aston Villa ace ‘doesn’t panic’, Merson makes claim

Jack Grealish is an important player for Dean Smith’s Aston Villa.

Matt Le Tissier raved about Aston Villa star Jack Grealish on Sky Sports News (1:26pm, February 1, 2020).

The Southampton legend has been impressed with the Villa attacking midfielder and has spoken highly of him.

Meanwhile, former Villa star Paul Merson claimed that the 24-year-old - who can also operate as a winger - is the best passer of the ball over five yards.

 

Le Tissier said on Sky Sports News (12:51pm, February 1, 2020): “We have seen this time and time again this season. He gets in and around that box.

"He doesn’t panic. That’s one of his greatest qualities. He doesn’t panic in any given situation on a football pitch.

"You can give him the football with three men around him, and he is still as calm as you like.”

Merson added: “He is the best passer of the ball over five yards in the whole of the Premier League.”

Stats

Grealish is one of the best attacking players in the Premier League and is a key figure at Villa.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old has made 23 starts in the league for the Villans so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the attacking midfielder scored six goals and provided seven assists in 34 Championship matches for Villa, according to WhoScored.

Dean Smith’s side are 17th in the Premier League table at the moment with 25 points from 25 matches, just a point above the relegation zone.

Villa will return to action on February 16 when they take on Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park in the Premier League.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

