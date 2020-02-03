Quick links

Matt Le Tissier gives verdict on Cedric Soares after Southampton loan exit

Ex-Southampton players Matt Le Tissier and Francis Benali before the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's Stadium on January 25, 2020 in...
Arsenal signed Cedric Soares on loan from Premier League rivals Southampton in the January transfer window.

Arsenal unveil new signing Cedric Soares at London Colney on January 30, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Matt Le Tissier gave his take on Cedric Soares’s move from Southampton to Arsenal on Sky Sports News (12:51pm, February 1, 2020).

Soares joined Southampton on loan from Premier League rivals Arsenal in the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old right-back will stay at the Gunners until the end of the season.

 

The Portugal international defender is actually out of contract at Southampton in the summer of 2020, meaning that Arsenal could sign him on a free transfer if they wanted to then.

Southampton legend Le Tissier gave his take on the transfer, and said on Sky Sports News (12:51pm, February 1, 2020): "When his head is in the right place, he is a good player.

"He had had spells where the attitude probably hasn’t been quite as good as it should have been. Certainly when he is on it, he is a decent right-back."

Romain Saiss of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cedric Soares of Southampton battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St Mary's...

Good signing for Arsenal?

Soares has been at Southampton since 2015 and is a very good right-back, having won the European Championship with Portugal in 2016.

Hector Bellerin has only just returned to full fitness and has had injury issues in the past, and Soares will provide valuable cover.

According to WhoScored, the Portuguese right-back made 16 appearances in the Premier League for the Saints this season, providing one assist in the process.

Arsenal are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season and are also in the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Cedric Soares with Arsenal physio Paulo Barreira during a training session at London Colney on January 31, 2020 in St Albans, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

